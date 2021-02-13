How Hollywood has produced twins scenes for a century

Movies that use one actor to play two (or more) twins, clones, or doppelgängers have been around for an entire century now. An actor interacting with themself has always been a lot of work, but when the technology is current, it's very impressive. Insider explains the methods used in different cinematic eras, from silent films to the awesome horror story Us, which used a combination of all the earlier methods to show us two mirror worlds colliding. However, the biggest takeaway for me in this video is just how many movies have used actors in multiple roles.

[via Digg]