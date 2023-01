Translated from French, the term mise en scène means "setting the stage." It is sets, props, costuming, blocking, lighting, shot composition, sound design, and all of the other physical elements that go into a film, stage production, and TV show.

In this "What Is" episode of StudioBinder, looks at the concept of mise en scène, the complexities behind it, and how notable film makers utilize it in potent storytelling.