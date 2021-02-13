Love locks, often seen on bridges and other places where keys can be showily discarded, are now sold as keyless consumer products [Amazon]. But as you doubtless suspect, you can open one of these things with a tiny shim and about ten seconds. The lockpicking lawyer explains how to get the job done for real: "welded shut."
Lockpicking lawyer shows how to defeat an "unopenable" love lock
