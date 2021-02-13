The perfect textmode font

Polyducks' Kitchen Sink is a textmode font that summons nearly half a century of application, game and art design in the humble 8×8 pixel grid and distills it into 256 well-picked chars. It's amazingly versatile for such a small set: text, landscapes, characters, box-drawing, maps, dithering textures, bars, stars, the lot.
What is this?
This is a monospaced font for general use with additional special characters for drawing artwork with your text. You can use it just as a font for your game, or use the included files to make your own artwork on a grid. Examples of artwork are visible on the side here.
About the font:
* 6×8 chars
* pixel font
* 256 chars
Formats:
* Bitmap file
* PNG
* TTF (regular and inverted)