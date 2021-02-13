As was plainly inevitable weeks ago despite the media's constant pretense of uncertainty, Donald Trump was today acquitted in his second impeachment trial. The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to convict, falling short of the 67 vote requirement, with only seven Republicans turning on their leader. All that's left to do is figure out if it successfully tars the GOP with Trump and his mob, or just gives him the last laugh.
Trump acquitted again
