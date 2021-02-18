Hawaiian tourists arrested for bribing officials to bypass quarantine rule

Johntrell White (29) and Nadia Bailey (28), both from Louisiana, allegedly arrived at Honolulu airport without required COVID-19 pre-tests in hand. When an airport screener told them they would have to quarantine for 10 days, White allegedly offered the screener $2,000 to skip the quarantine and Bailey allegedly tried to sweeten the deal by kicking in $1,000 to let them both in.

KHON reports: "Deputy sheriffs were notified and arrested the two visitors on suspicion of bribery. White and Bailey were later released and immediately flew back to the mainland. The investigation is ongoing."