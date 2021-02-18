Skittles released a bag of individually-wrapped little candy packets printed with one of five camouflage patterns: grass, asphalt, sand, kitchen tile, and tree bark. The goal is to make Easter egg hunts a bit more challenging.
Skittles camouflaged as grass and asphalt
