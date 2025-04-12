Sugar plums, the Victorian candy that takes days to make

We've all heard of sugar plums, but what are they? I realized I've never actually eaten a sugar plum, and I can't imagine what it is. Are sugar plums an extra-sweet type of plum?

This video, What Are Sugar Plums?, will answer all of your sugar plum related questions. Real Victorian sugar plums look like colorful little candies. They're made from layers upon layers of candy on top of a base (the one in the video is preserved cherry). They take days to make, because the layers have to be added one at a time.

If you want to make your own sugar plum candy, you can make your own by finding a Victorian sugar plum recipe. Here's a recipe that looks like it'll re-create the type of sugar plums in the video. I want to try and make these sometime just so I can say I've had a sugar plum.

