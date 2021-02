Hotpot is an AI photo restorer that "builds on the latest research to automatically remove scratches, sharpen colors, and enhance faces, transforming damaged photos into cherished memories. Our free service repairs both color photos and black & white ones."

I tried it out on a photo of relatives on my Russian side.

Before:

After:

It missed the big crease and blew-out the background, but it did a great job of removing the small scratches.