In "Earth is Ghetto," artist Aliah Sheffield ditches the tackiness of humanity

Nikkaliah "Aliah" Sheffield's song "Earth is Ghetto" has been making the rounds the past couple of months and I still can't get enough. Disavowing the cruelty of earth and pleading to hitch a ride back to our home planet never felt more real than it does in this moment in time.
The song has been covered and dueted and translated into Spanish, but nothing will ever match the simple beauty and honesty of the original.
Earth is ghetto I wanna leave
Can you beam me up
I'm outside on the street
By the corner store , you know the one on 15th
Got a bright shirt on so I'm easy to see
I've been down here stranded
Indefinitely
I can't reach my planet
But I need to leave
You should see these people
It's hard to believe
How they treat
Each other
It's hard to conceive
Earth is ghetto
I wanna leave
They have the hungry starving
Nothing to eat
The homeless living
out on the street
And the sick are dying
Crooked police
Politicians lying
Criminals on the street
I got five on fuel if you need it from me
I'll sit in the back if we riding too deep
Better lock the doors, these people lie, steal, and cheat
Roll the windows up, so we can head out in peace
Earth is ghetto
I wanna leave
I been down here stranded
Indefinitely
I can't reach my planet
But I need to leave
You should see these people
It's hard to believe
How they treat
Each other
It's hard to conceive
Earth is ghetto
I wanna leave