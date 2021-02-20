In "Earth is Ghetto," artist Aliah Sheffield ditches the tackiness of humanity

Nikkaliah "Aliah" Sheffield's song "Earth is Ghetto" has been making the rounds the past couple of months and I still can't get enough. Disavowing the cruelty of earth and pleading to hitch a ride back to our home planet never felt more real than it does in this moment in time.

The song has been covered and dueted and translated into Spanish, but nothing will ever match the simple beauty and honesty of the original.

Earth is ghetto I wanna leave

Can you beam me up

I'm outside on the street

By the corner store , you know the one on 15th

Got a bright shirt on so I'm easy to see

I've been down here stranded

Indefinitely

I can't reach my planet

But I need to leave

You should see these people

It's hard to believe

How they treat

Each other

It's hard to conceive

Earth is ghetto

I wanna leave

They have the hungry starving

Nothing to eat

The homeless living

out on the street

And the sick are dying

Crooked police

Politicians lying

Criminals on the street

I got five on fuel if you need it from me

I'll sit in the back if we riding too deep

Better lock the doors, these people lie, steal, and cheat

Roll the windows up, so we can head out in peace

Earth is ghetto

I wanna leave

I been down here stranded

Indefinitely

I can't reach my planet

But I need to leave

You should see these people

It's hard to believe

How they treat

Each other

It's hard to conceive

Earth is ghetto

I wanna leave