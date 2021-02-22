New Jersey governor signs bill to legalize pot

New Jersey just became the 13th state in the nation to legalize marijuana. Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill to legalize the use and possession of pot today, saying in a statement:

"Our current marijuana prohibition laws have failed every test of social justice, which is why for years I've strongly supported the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

"Maintaining a status quo that allows tens of thousands, disproportionately people of color, to be arrested in New Jersey each year for low-level drug offenses is unjust and indefensible.

"This November, New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly in support of creating a well-regulated adult-use cannabis market. Although this process has taken longer than anticipated, I believe it is ending in the right place and will ultimately serve as a national model."