Peter Bebergal talks about his latest book, Appendix N: The Eldritch Roots of Dungeons and Dragons

Boing Boing contributor Peter Bebergal (Season of the Witch, Strange Frequencies) is one of my favorite articulators of the roleplaying game experience and how it ties into popular culture, theater, art, ritual, storytelling, and enchantment. His latest book is Appendix N: The Eldritch Roots of Dungeons and Dragons, from the fine folks at Strange Attractor Press. I wrote about Appendix N in December when the special edition was released. The paperback is out today.



Here is Peter talking about the book with game historian Jon Peterson (Playing at the World, The Elusive Shift) on the MIT Press Podcast.

Click on the image above to hear the podcast.

And here is an interview that Peter did with the folks at VintageRPG Podcast.

Click on the image above to hear the podcast.

Image: Cover art by Arik Roper