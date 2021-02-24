Driving techniques for escape and evasion

If you find yourself behind the wheel in a situation where you're being pursued, I hope you've familiarized yourself with the lessons in this fine 1983 booklet Getaway from anarcho-libertarian publishers Loompanics, now available for free reading at the Internet Archive. Inside, "veteran dirt track racer and survivor of several demolition derbies" Ronald George Eriksen 2 explains the finer points of the Bootlegger's Turn, ramming, cornering, and even how to make smoke screen with a plant sprayer and castor oil. Oh yeah, don't try any of this.
From the preface:
Many people have become concerned with the dramatic rise in assassinations and kidnappings in recent years. A great number of these attacks have occurred while the victim was in his automobile. The purpose of this book is to instruct the reader in the proper handling of his vehicle in the event of such an attack.
The skills of a grand prix driver are not necessary to learn these maneuvers. A few days of practice is all that is required. The time spent practicing is trivial when you consider what might happen if you are not prepared.
