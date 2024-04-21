1972 Volkswagen Beetle ad shows that it can float in water

This 1972 Volkswagen Beetle Commercial proudly demonstrates how a Beetle can float in water.

The commercial shows a guy driving his Beetle right into a lake, and then peacefully floating along in the Beetle as if it's a boat. I wonder if anyone followed suit and then found themselves in a pickle.

From Youtube: "Ever heard of a floating Beetle? Well, the original VW Beetle could indeed float on water for a few minutes. A commercial in 1972 explained how this is possible. To stop people from trying this at home, they added the slogan: "The VW will definitely float, but it will not float indefinitely."

