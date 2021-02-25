Man returns to burned-out ice cave that used to be his house

Jacy Catlin's home in Wisconsin burned down after a stove mishap. He returned to it days later to find it claimed by the ice: "My house turned into a cave."

Luckily, everyone was unharmed including our kids, pets, farm animals, and the 50+ volunteer firefighters who showed up from 7 different rural fire stations to fight the fire. The fire started in the wood-burning stove in the basement and quickly spread upstairs. I went from smelling smoke to running into the living room where my kids were watching tv and seeing flames already climbing into the room from the basement. I was able to spray it once with a fire extinguisher and it went out shortly, but when I returned with a second extinguisher the smoke was already overwhelming.