Amazon recently launched Day1 Editions where they present new product ideas and only make the ones with significant pre-orders. Of the three products they're starting with, only their Smart Sticky Note Printer, a small Alexa-connected thermal printer, has hit the order threshold to go into production. The "special price" for pre-orders is $89.99. At least it won't ever need ink refills.

And if you're keen on an Alexa-connected Smart Cuckoo Clock or Smart Nutrition Scale, those are both about halfway to their "pre-order goal" with a few weeks to go.