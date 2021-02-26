Drag Queens host a telethon to save beloved nightclub

The Oasis in San Francisco is not your garden variety watering hole. In addition to regular club nights, the South of Market queer nightclub is host to epic pop culture drag productions including Star Trek, Golden Girls, Sex and the City, and more.

The ingenuity of drag queens is vast, and since the pandemic began, the Oasis has pivoted their operations to adapt accordingly, launching video performances on their roof, Oasis TV, and the Meals on Heels food delivery service. As the second shelter-in-place order crawled on, however, their alternative operations were stunted and their financial situation grew dire. That's when Oasis owner D'Arcy Drollinger decided to stage an old-school "Save the Oasis" telethon to save his treasured nightclub. The twelve-hour streaming telethon will include live and pre-recorded performances, testimonials, hourly interactive events, auction, and a phone bank of drag queens. Featured performers include Sister Roma, Heklina, Juanita More, Glamamore, Peaches Christ, Alaska, Lady Bunny, Ben De La Creme, Justin Bond, Leigh Crow, Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Trixie Mattel, Honey Mahogany, Rock M. Sakura, Snaxx, Matthew Martin, Chyna Maykit, The Baloney Boys, Mario Diaz, Patty from HR and many more. The Telethon will air for FREE on March 6, 2021, 12:00pm – 12:00am on the OASIS TV network and on givebutter.com/saveoasis. To donate by phone, call 415-742-1044. All funds raised go directly to business expenses for the club.