'Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself' John Boehner spontaneously adds while recording new book

If there was any question about former House Speaker John Boehner and Senator Ted Cruz's relationship, Boehner just answered it. While recording the audio of On the House: A Washington Memoir, his new book, Boehner went off script with a fresh new line: "Oh, and Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself."

Boehner, who once called Cruz "Lucifer in the flesh," half jokes that his "expletives" can be blamed on the liquid courage, er, wine:

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

From Axios:

The audio version, which includes an even heftier price tag of $39.99, will be sprinkled with Boehner's unfiltered, baritone, inner monologue. Similar to the cover — where he's pictured in a dark room, drinking red wine with a cigarette burning in an ashtray — Boehner has been taping his audiobook with a glass of wine in hand.

And it's not just the one slip-off-the-script line about Ted Cruz that makes it into the book's audio. According to Axios, "'I can confirm there were some off-script moments during his recording of the audiobook,' Boehner spokesman David Schnittger said. 'He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself. He's not really interested in being anything other than himself these days. That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.'"

This isn't the first time John Boehner has told a colleague to go fuck themselves. He once told former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to do the same thing:

Image by: Gage Skidmore / Flickr