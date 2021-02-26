Pot legalization not associated with increases in teen use

Legalizing weed seems to have no effect on adolescent use. In fact, new studies show that the frequency of weed use among teens declines in states that have legalized marijuana.
From Reason:
"We found no evidence that [recreational legalization] was associated with increased likelihood or level of marijuana use among adolescents," Coley and her colleagues reported in the Journal of Adolescent Health. "Rather, among adolescents who reported any use of marijuana in the past month, the frequency of use declined by 16%."