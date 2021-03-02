Jeep willing to keep talking with Cherokee Nation about not using their name

It appears Jeep has heard Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s request the 'Jeep Cherokee" not be called that, and Jeep is willing to talk to him some more.

Jalopnik:

The disagreement between Jeep and the Cherokee Nation over the use of the Cherokee nameplate for its SUVs is far from over.

The carmaker responded on Wednesday to the Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement. Jeep replied to Chief Hoskin's suggestion that the carmaker find a more suitable and less offensive name for its Cherokee SUVs with the following, per the New York Times:

"Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride[.] We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr."



This is the latest in the exchange between the two parties which the NYT details in the following from their report:

"Chief Hoskin said he told Jeep during a Zoom meeting in late January that he did not condone its use of the Cherokee name. He said that the meeting was cordial and that he was encouraged that the company had initiated the conversation."