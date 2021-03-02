Texas governor lifts mask mandate and "opens Texas 100 percent"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says residents of the Lone Star Republic no longer need to put up with the inconvenience of having to wear masks in dry goods stores and ice houses or being restricted from sneezing on one another in saloons and honky-tonks. It's time to give coronaviruses the same freedom to roam the great Republic of Texas as its human brethren have.

From the press release:

"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus," said Governor Abbott. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent."

Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi made a similar announcement: "Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules," Reeves tweeted. "Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed It is time!"