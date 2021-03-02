Watch: Fox live reporting on Comic Con news interrupted by police shooting across the street

As Fox's Jeff McAdam reports on (or reads verbatim from his phone) coverage on the San Diego Comic Con's decision to postpone the convention due to Covid concerns, he's interrupted by the sound of gunshots across the street. At first he comically sticks to his script, trying to ignore the popping gunfire being exchanged between police and a driver they pulled over for running a red light. After all, the show must go on. But the cameraperson knows better and pans over to where the real action is. It takes a while, but McAdam finally catches up and narrates what he sees a block away.

From Daily Dot:

According to accounts pieced together from the KSWB-TV crew and the Harbor Police Department, it appears the suspect ran a red light and was pulled over by a police officer shortly before the KSWB-TV newscast began.

The officer was concerned that the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and asked him to step out of the vehicle, which is when the man reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing.

Neither the officer or the suspect were injured in the shootout, but a random bystander was saved from injury when a stray bullet struck the glasses case in his back pocket.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after opening fire when the officer who initiated the traffic stop received backup.