In which we learn where "that song" came from

How much of your knowledge of classical music comes from old cartoons? I thought so. Many of us cannot listen to "Ride of the Valkyries" without hearing "kill the wabbit" in our heads. Vincent Alexander shows us just how many of those classic compositions were used by Warner Bros. and Disney in their animated shorts. With videos! He identifies the original title and composer, and gives further examples of their use in cartoons.

THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I'm going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.



One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2," performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. pic.twitter.com/SmyKbMpw3e — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

There are so many examples that you will run across some pieces that you never knew were by classical composers of the past. Or in other words, you know the songs but didn't know who wrote them. Now you will.

"Dance of the Comedians" by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana (from the comic opera THE BARTERED BRIDE) was used as an unofficial musical theme for the Road Runner cartoons. The propulsive energy of the piece matches well with Wile E. Coyote's various failures. pic.twitter.com/5iHF49P2El — Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021

There are 40, count 'em, 40 videos in the Twitter thread, and at Threadreader.

[via Metafilter]