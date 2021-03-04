Iceberg simulator improved

Rob Beschizza

Joshua Tauberer's Iceberg simulator (previously at BB) has been given a wealth of new features at Engaging Data. You can now have multiple icebergs; set their melt speed; import various interesting shapes such as Michigan, a stegosaurus, and the Statue of Liberty; and show data such as centers of gravity and the percentage of the ice under water. Can you maintain more than 90% submerged? Keep trying!