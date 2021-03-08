CDC finally lets us know what people vaccinated for Covid-19 can and can't (safely) do

The CDC has just released a set of guidelines on what people who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 can do safely (after two weeks of receiving said shots) – and after a year of lockdowns and mask mandates, what a relief.

The best bullet point in their press release says fully vaccinated people can get together indoors, without masks and without social distancing. They can also "visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing."

But since there is a chance vaccinated people can still transmit Covid-19 to unvaccinated people, the takeaway is that they still must follow mask and social distance guidelines when they are in crowds or with unvaccinated people who have compromised immune systems.

Read the full CDC guidelines here.

Image by DepositPhotos