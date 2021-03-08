Everytime I promise myself, and you, that I have posted my last deepfake, well, here's Napoléon I Bonaparte, Emperor of the French, singing the theme song from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Get in the robot, Marshal Ney!
Napoleon sings anime classic
- anime
- deepfake
- History
- napoleon
- neon genesis evangelion
