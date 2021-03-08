Optical illusion has drivers concerned that new bridge support is leaning dangerously

Drivers in Raleigh, North Carolina are concerned that a wall supporting a new flyover bridge to I-40 East is leaning dangerously. The perceived problem is actually an optical illusion and repeated inspections from the North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers have found no threat to the overpass's integrity.

"The first part of the wall, sort of the wings area, the part as you are coming up, the contractor did build it a little straighter, so there is a slight turn some people notice, but other than that, that's what creates some of that illusion — a visualization as of why it may seem to lean forward," NCDOT engineer Robert Bullock told CBS17.