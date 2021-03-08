The worst bed also perhaps the best

About the first thing I published after moving to the U.S. and finding newsroom work here was a blip about an incredibly tacky bed being sold at a local furniture shop. Twenty years later my career comes full circle with Ultimate (or "Uber") Beds, a modular format sold in various configurations and names by the usual suspects.

"I have questions for everyone involved in the conception, design, marketing and purchase of this type of bed," writes Christopher Mims on Twitter.

I assumed it was a vintage horror of some kind but look, reader, look closer: there are USB ports. At least they're the ones with little plastic covers, so you can hose it down afterward.