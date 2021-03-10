An artist re-imagined Dazzler from the X-Men, played by Taylor Swift

The X-Men character Dazzler is a singer who can convert sound into light. She was originally created as part of collaboration between Marvel and Casablanca Records, with the goal of doing a cross-media promotion resulting in album sales and a movie or animated series. None of this happened, of course, but she ultimately became a beloved cult character anyway, mostly because of her fabulous disco style.

Now that Marvel owns the rights to mutants once again, it would only be fitting to make a new Dazzler movie featuring Taylor Swift. Maybe she can have a meta-battle against evil rights-holding record labels?

Either way, this is just some pretty great fan art.

