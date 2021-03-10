On the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, photographer Kazuhiro Nogi revisited parts of Japan that were obliterated and took new photos from the same spot. The Guardian assembled them into before-and-after slider-bar photos.
Photographer returns to areas destroyed in 2011 Japan tsunami to take before-and-after photos
