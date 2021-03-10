Wakeful toddler in parents' bed: Now no one sleeps

Trying to solve your child's sleeping woes are hard. There are endless sources of advice on the subject. Deciding to have the child sleep in the parent bed should be marked as a calamity in the trial and error methods for this family. In this time lapse home video, the little one wants the attention of his mother most of all and refuses to let her sleep, and is okay with kicking dad in the head and grabbing at his face a few times too. Watching the tyke flop all over the place certainly makes me feel for those poor parents…but, his acrobatic routine is also pretty funny.

There are a few other videos this couple posted, with their child crawling all over them in bed, so this may be their best answer to sleep time at this point. No judgement from me. That stage is hard, hard, hard.