You could soon get your COVID-19 vaccine at the dollar store

The US Center for Disease Control is negotiating with Dollar General to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. From USA Today:

Dollar General does not have pharmacies, but it has more than 16,000 locations. That's about three times the number of locations as Walmart and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens, all three of which are delivering COVID-19 vaccines at some of their pharmacy locations.

"In rural areas, residents often don't have access to big-box stores," [CDC director Rochelle] Walensky said at the Health Action Alliance's virtual National Business Summit. "We're exploring a promising collaboration with Dollar General stores, which have locations that include refrigeration capacity within 10 or 15 miles of our rural communities in all but four states."