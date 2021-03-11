The Dreams of Space website scanned some gorgeous pages from a 1963 book about paper airplanes titled Himmels-Stürmer (literally "sky striker," but means "utopian" or "idealist").
Look at the incredible illustrations in this 1963 paper airplane book
- mid-century modernism
- paper airplanes
