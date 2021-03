The last thing a sound mixer wants to do is separate the human voice from the rustling, clanking, jiggling accouterments of dramatic activity. Loud things—such as handcuffs—are replaced by convincing but silent rubbery props. Scott Reeder explains:

There's a company that makes vinyl grocery bags. … We can't have pool balls rattling around in the back of a scene so we came up with a solution: painted raquetballs.

The Prop Master looks like it's going to be a fascinating channel.