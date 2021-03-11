Whoopi Goldberg's short response to Meghan McCain

"The View's" Meghan McCain made yet another baffling statement regarding the British royal family and Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey and…George Washington? Yeah. What? Here it is: "The American experiment is the way to go and we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did. I'm all for it," McCain blathered.

I believe her point is she is SO American and against the royals because they represent England, and America is against England because of King George III, that she champions Markle and Winfrey to take those nasty redcoats down, George Washington-like. England, currently one of our closest allies. She also mentions "the American experiment" and that it's "the way to go…" Wait. She knows that the British monarchy doesn't rule over England anymore, right? Who does she think Boris Johnson is, a clown-like spokesperson for England's tourism board?

Also, George Washington owned slaves. Taking the opportunity to use a slave owner, national hero or not, to help take down the royal family, which is being accused of deep racism seems not very well thought out.

The best response is given by Whoopi Goldberg in this clip, and speaks to McCain's statement much better than I can.

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

Plus her statement is the stupidest waste and misuse of patriotic sentiment. Save that for front line workers or even for people who help the elderly schedule and get their vaccines. McCain is like, "Look, look, I have blue on! There's blue on the American flag! I love my country! That proves it. I love my country more than you and I hate England. See? I'm a patriot. You're not."