Dire warning from Nebraska Gov: 'If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids'

Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska governor who wouldn't restrict guns in any way at the state Capitol during Joe Biden's inauguration, "despite FBI warnings of potential threats," warns against deadly marijuana. "So this is a dangerous drug that will impact our kids. If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids. That's what the data shows from around the country." Must be the same reliable data source that shows us Trump won the presidency.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE): "If you legalize marijuana, you're gonna kill your kids." pic.twitter.com/Un9DN2yhtT — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2021