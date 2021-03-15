Mother arrested for making deepfakes to humiliate daughter's cheerleading squad members

Raffaela Spone (50) of Bucks County, Pennsylvania was charged with cyberharassment and other offenses after prosecutors say she made deepfake videos of girls on her daughter's cheerleading squad. She allegedly made the videos showing the cheerleaders "naked, drinking, and smoking a vape" in an effort to get them kicked off the squad.

From The Philadelphia Inquirer:

The affidavit says Spone last year created the doctored images of at least three members of the Victory Vipers, a traveling cheerleading squad based in Doylestown. There was no indication that her high school-age daughter, who was not publicly identified, knew what her mother was doing, according to court records.

Police in Hilltown Township were contacted by one of the victim's parents in July, when that girl began receiving harassing text messages from an anonymous number, the affidavit said. The girl and her coaches at Victory Vipers were also sent photos that appeared to depict her naked, drinking, and smoking a vape. Her parents were concerned, they told police, because the videos could have caused their daughter to be removed from the team.