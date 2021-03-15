Japanese weather reporter Hiyama Saya is talking happily about the game of Shogi but then flips the switch to grim for a report on an earthquake alert.
Watch this TV news reporter instantly switch from cheerful to grim
- COMMENTS
- News
- reporters
- tv
Watch: Idaho lawmaker opposes bill because it "makes it easier for mothers to come out of the home"
Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R-Pollock) wants to make sure Idaho mothers are stuck at home where they belong. Here he is using Bronze Age logic to explain why a bill to increase access to early childhood education is a bad idea: "I don't think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any… READ THE REST
Working mother faces $100,000 violation for parking partially on her front lawn
Homeowner Sandy Martinez is being fined over $100,000 for having her car's tires touch her front lawn. She lives with other family members who have jobs and they try their best to fit their cars in the driveway, but because there's not enough room the city of Lantana, Florida has been penalizing her $250 a… READ THE REST
After Giuliani boasted of being elated about getting sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion, he spent a week dodging process server
Trump's spurned lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, spent a week dodging process servers attempting to hand him paperwork for a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems. From National Memo: "After not responding to requests to waive service, Mr. Giuliani evaded in-person service of process for nearly a week. It took numerous attempts,… READ THE REST
This child-friendly 3D printer lets your kids make up to 300 toys on their own
3D printing really is the new frontier of tech-savvy creativity. With a 3D printer, some materials, and the right level of inspired lunacy, a visionary is empowered to create virtually anything their mind can conceive. That level of elevated thought is particularly important for the most impressionable of visionary creators: children. With a tool as… READ THE REST
Unlock your inner artist with this travel-ready watercolor paint set
At some point, we've all entertained the idea: "If I just hunkered down, I could sink into a set of watercolor paints and really become a not-completely-embarrassing painter." Hey look, there's no reason that dream still can't come true. Most of us are still spending more time at home than we used to, so quality… READ THE REST
Improve your computing, viewing, and gaming experience with 6 on-sale monitors
Maybe you need a wider viewing space. Maybe you need some extra versatility. Or maybe your old screen is just getting a little ratty. No matter your reason, you picked a good time to test the market on a new screen for your laptop, desktop, tablet, smartphone, or even your gaming platform of choice. Right… READ THE REST