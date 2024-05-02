School superintendent fired for threatening grads over not clapping hard enough for her daughter

A California school superintendent was fired after she threatened to block students from participating in the school graduation ceremony for not clapping loudly enough for her daughter.

The "Clappergate" saga kicked off when Poway Unified School District Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps' girl didn't receive sufficient adoration at last year's softball awards banquet. That's when this deranged disciplinarian went nuclear, texting players late at night, threatening to bar them from walking at graduation if they refused to apologize to her daughter.

After whistleblowing coach Tom Peronto raised flags about Dr. Phelps' "abuse of power," she doubled down in pure momzilla fashion, accusing him of verbal attacks simply for exposing her corrupt behavior.

As reported by NBC News:

"Because I had exposed these abuses and emails to the board members, she then falsely accused me of verbally attacking a member of the board in the district parking lot, using this as justification to have me fired from coaching softball at Del Norte," Peronto said. Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff, the school board president, said the board voted to terminate Phelps' contract during a closed session Tuesday following an investigation that was launched Nov. 15 and ended on April 18.

The district's investigation concluded Dr. Phelps' vindictive conduct blatantly "contradicted" her flimsy excuses, leading to this week's overdue ousting.

