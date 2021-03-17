On Reddit, u/liluberninjadl posted this tiny 3D-printed GPU which, on close inspection, turns out to be a thumbdrive. You won't be mining or gamering with it, but isn't it adorable?
3D-printed thumbdrive looks like tiny graphics card
- COMMENTS
- 3d printing
- components
- gadgets
- miniatures
