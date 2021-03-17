Listen to the sounds of someone just standing silently

Field Recordings is a podcast produced by BBC radio producer Eleanor McDowall who solicits short recordings of sounds in fields — or pretty much anywhere someone would like to stand silently for sometime. They are meditative and immersive and strangely comforting.

You can find Field Recordings on whatever platform you use to stream podcasts, as well as Instagram.

Here is a dreaming (and snoring) Clumber Spaniel in the UK.

Or listen to coquí frogs buzzing on a farm outside the mountain town of Jayuya in Puerto Rico.

Or hear an Arctic blast blowing through a chimney on the West Coast of Ireland.