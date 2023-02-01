Meditating on Zen-gardening geometric shapes

Many years ago, someone gave me a desktop Zen garden as a gift. I thought it was kind of silly. Until I set it up and began using it. I fell in love with it and re-did it every day as a sort of meditative practice. I even filled an old wooden cassette tape rack that I had with sand and created a second garden for another room in the house.

All of this came fondly rushing back to me watching (and listening to) this video of raking a garden into various geometric shapes. Look at Yuki Kawae's YouTube channel for more Zen gardening.