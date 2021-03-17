Watch Christian dad's speech to lawmakers about his changed view on transgender daughter

Missouri dad, Brandon Boulware, who describes himself as a lifelong Missourian, business lawyer, Christian, and son of a Methodist minister, says he didn't at first understand or accept the fact that he had a transgender daughter. He used to force her to wear "boy" clothes and play with "boy" toys. Now he is testifying against a student-athlete bill that discriminates against transgender athletes. Here is his moving speech to Missouri lawmakers in defense of his "wonderful and beautiful transgender daughter" – and all transgender students.
Via CBS News