Watch Christian dad's speech to lawmakers about his changed view on transgender daughter

Missouri dad, Brandon Boulware, who describes himself as a lifelong Missourian, business lawyer, Christian, and son of a Methodist minister, says he didn't at first understand or accept the fact that he had a transgender daughter. He used to force her to wear "boy" clothes and play with "boy" toys. Now he is testifying against a student-athlete bill that discriminates against transgender athletes. Here is his moving speech to Missouri lawmakers in defense of his "wonderful and beautiful transgender daughter" – and all transgender students.

MUST WATCH: Brandon Boulware, the father of a transgender daughter, testifies during a hearing asking Missouri lawmakers to stop discriminating against trans youth. pic.twitter.com/bTuSoyE1nW — ACLU (@ACLU) March 15, 2021

Via CBS News