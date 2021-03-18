On Dick Cavett Show Rod Serling discusses his lack of creative control on Night Gallery (1972)

In a fascinating 1972 Dick Cavett Show interview, Rod Serling dispels the media perception of him as being depressed ("I'm not depressed. I don't have that massive an ego that I run around pre-occupied with myself.") and says he has no control over Night Gallery:

Cavett: Are you at odds at the network over Night Gallery? Serling: Not really. They say it's "Rod Serling's Night Gallery" and it really isn't "Rod Serling's Night Gallery." It's somebody else's.

Bonus: When Dick Cavett says "sci-fi," guest Arthur C. Clarke smilingly but sharply corrects him, saving Cavett from bags of angry trufan mail.