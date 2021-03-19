This is the happiest country in the world

According to the annual World Happiness Report, the happiest country in the world is still Finland! It's the Nordic country's fourth year in the top spot. The United States is 19th in the ranking with Afghanistan in last place. The list reflects data collected in a Gallup World Poll and other sources. From CNN:

The report has been primarily based on levels of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption income since it launched in 2012.

Although there have been some changes in the top 10, with Iceland rising two places from fourth to second on the list and Norway dropping from fifth to eighth place, the rankings were strikingly similar to the previous year for the most part, which is viewed as a positive sign.

"Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in wellbeing when measured by people's own evaluation of their lives," said the University of British Columbia's professor John Helliwell, who also contributed to the report.