Archaeologists found the oldest mass-production brewery in ancient Egyptian ruins

From the BBC:

A joint Egyptian-American team discovered the brewery in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert.

They found a number of units containing about 40 pots used to heat a mixture of grain and water to make beer.

The brewery is likely to date back to the era of King Narmer, according to the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

It says it believes the find to "be the oldest high-production brewery in the world".

King Narmer ruled more than 5,000 years ago. He founded the First Dynasty and is considered to have unified Egypt.

The brewery consisted of eight large areas, each 20m (65ft) long and each containing about 40 earthenware pots arranged in two rows, according to the secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziry.