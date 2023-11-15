Stash of 100,00 ancient coins found at construction site

Now that's a money pit! More than 100,000 ancient coins were unearthed at a construction site in Maebashi City, around 70 miles outside of Tokyo. The oldest coins in the bundles are from China and date back to 175 BC. According to officials, this archaeological discovery is one of the biggest of its kind in Japanese history.

From the Miami Herald:

The newest coin in the trove was minted in 1265 A.D., indicating the assemblage was likely buried during the Kamakura Period, which spanned 1185 A.D. to 1333 A.D., according to the Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper.

The large collection appears to have been hidden in a hurry, likely for safekeeping in anticipation of war, according to the Asahi Shimbun.