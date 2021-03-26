'The Last Starfighters' might get made

Teriffic. I'm about to get killed a million miles from nowhere with a gung-ho iguana who tells me to relax. — Alex Rogan

The Last Starfighter is one of my all-time favorite 'whiny male protagonist carried to glory by others' sci-fi/fantasy movies. Being recruited to fight Xur and the Kodan armada due to my prowess at a video game would be so god damn awesome. Alex, however, spends most of the film whinging and moaning about all the reasons he can't kick the shit out of those Kodan. This is beyond me. His Beta Unit is far more heroic than Alex ever will be.

The theme to this movie is so much fun to play when riding the motorcycle or driving the car.

Grigg and Centauri are amazing characters. I hope they find some way to honor both those actors.

…and Louis. Honor Louis.