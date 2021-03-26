Turing £50 note revealed

Computer scientist and cryptanalyst Alan Turing was announced as the new face of the English fifty in 2019, and yesterday the final design was revealed.

The work of Alan Turing, who was educated in Sherborne, Dorset, helped accelerate Allied efforts to read German Naval messages enciphered with the Enigma machine. His work is said to have been key to shortening World War Two and saving lives.

Less celebrated is the pivotal role he played in the development of early computers, first at the National Physical Laboratory and later at the University of Manchester.