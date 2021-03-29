Ride a motorcycle? Love living? Get this

The more protective equipment you wear while riding a motorcycle, the less of a chance there is that someone will use what's left of your helmet to scoop you into a body bag in the aftermath of an accident. Airbags for riders? I'm all for it.

However, I'm all for bringing this technology to other pursuits, as well: as you try to slide to public transit wearing a pair of dress shoes, you lose your balance. Away you go, ass over tit. You could land on your back, bruised, concussed and bleeding. But not is the airbag you're wearing inflated during the second before you hit the ground.

Am I the only one that wants one of these things paired with an accelerometer, and built into their winter coat?